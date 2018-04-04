Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,951. The firm has a market cap of $31,892.57, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $78.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $18,753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,675 shares in the company, valued at $19,017,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $37,836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/oppenheimer-analysts-lift-earnings-estimates-for-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-updated-updated.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.