Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 860,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,955. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11,999.00, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 392,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

