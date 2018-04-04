Steris PLC (STE) Stake Increased by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 1,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Steris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $128,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $184,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,415 shares of company stock worth $7,178,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,921.42, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.12. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.17 million. Steris had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.98%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

