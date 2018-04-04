OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,688.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $634,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 122,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $7,235,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 915,586 shares of company stock worth $53,588,458. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/oppenheimerfunds-inc-has-740000-position-in-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-updated-updated.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.