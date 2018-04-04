Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

OPB traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,274. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $959.73, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Opus Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,427,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,867,000 after buying an additional 216,891 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 812,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 169,903 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group.

