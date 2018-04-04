Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.82 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of ORCL opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $189,386.80, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

