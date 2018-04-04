Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 28,574 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total transaction of $376,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,735 shares of company stock worth $5,033,080. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $237.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $279.23. The stock has a market cap of $20,606.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $241.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/oreilly-automotive-inc-orly-holdings-cut-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated-updated.html.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.