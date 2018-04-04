Teachers Advisors LLC Has $43.50 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $43,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 883,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $237.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.93. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $279.23. The company has a market cap of $20,606.80, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $459,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total value of $98,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,735 shares of company stock worth $5,033,080 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised O'Reilly Automotive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $241.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.05.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

