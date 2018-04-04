Orezone Resources (CVE:ORE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Orezone Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Orezone Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE ORE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,886. Orezone Resources has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.02.

In other Orezone Resources news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc sold 161,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$137,518.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orezone Resources (CVE:ORE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/orezone-gold-ore-pt-raised-to-c1-00-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Orezone Resources Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. It owns a 90% interest in the Bomboré undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.