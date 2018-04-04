ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OROVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENT O/SEAS INTL (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

OROVY stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. ORIENT O/SEAS INTL has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

