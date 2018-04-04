News stories about Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Origin Agritech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4937251985789 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 606,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Origin Agritech (SEED) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.09” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/origin-agritech-seed-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09.html.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.