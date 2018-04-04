OSI Systems (OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on OSI Systems from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.20.

OSIS stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. 25,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,179.20, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.77 million. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $589,253.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OSI Systems by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

