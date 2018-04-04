OST Trading 18% Lower This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 6:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, OST has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and Gate.io. OST has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00690627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00173116 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032577 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

