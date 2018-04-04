310,612 Shares in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) Purchased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 310,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $1,041,116,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth about $884,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other Dow Chemical news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

