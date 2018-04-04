Overstock.com (OSTK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2018 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories. “

3/20/2018 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/19/2018 – Overstock.com had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2018 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2018 – Overstock.com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Overstock.com stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 3,325,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,952. The firm has a market cap of $1,314.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Overstock.com Inc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $89.80.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,026,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

