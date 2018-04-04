Owens Corning (OC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News articles about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Owens Corning earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.1899865925846 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Owens Corning to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $102.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,507. The firm has a market cap of $8,794.52, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.53%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $92,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

