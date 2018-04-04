Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 941,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3,451.36, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $25.90.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $268,808.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $2,286,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

