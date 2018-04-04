Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

