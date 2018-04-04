Oyster Pearl (PRL) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oyster Pearl (CURRENCY:PRL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Oyster Pearl has a total market cap of $145.74 million and $6.59 million worth of Oyster Pearl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oyster Pearl token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00015986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Oyster Pearl has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00698351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00179332 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Oyster Pearl Token Profile

Oyster Pearl launched on October 20th, 2017. Oyster Pearl’s total supply is 108,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,266,926 tokens. The Reddit community for Oyster Pearl is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Pearl’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. Oyster Pearl’s official website is oysterprotocol.com.

Oyster Pearl Token Trading

Oyster Pearl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Oyster Pearl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Pearl must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oyster Pearl using one of the exchanges listed above.

