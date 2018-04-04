Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price

Media headlines about P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. P & F Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0091899549729 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. 953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,426. P & F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc conducts business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: tools and other products (Tools), and hardware and accessories (Hardware). It conducts Tools business through a subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc (Hy-Tech).

