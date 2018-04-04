Pabyosi Coin (Special) (PCS) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (CURRENCY:PCS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Pabyosi Coin (Special) has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Pabyosi Coin (Special) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $266.00 worth of Pabyosi Coin (Special) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pabyosi Coin (Special) coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.41 or 0.04576060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013074 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007407 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012534 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pabyosi Coin (Special) Coin Profile

Pabyosi Coin (Special) (CRYPTO:PCS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2016. Pabyosi Coin (Special)’s total supply is 30,993,751,760 coins. The official website for Pabyosi Coin (Special) is pcsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pabyosi Coin (Special)

Pabyosi Coin (Special) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Pabyosi Coin (Special) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pabyosi Coin (Special) must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pabyosi Coin (Special) using one of the exchanges listed above.

