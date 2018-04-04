Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Price

News articles about Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Premier Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0520723914144 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,869.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

