Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 12,262 Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of AQUA opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $233,205,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Irwin sold 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $181,795.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,531,357 shares of company stock worth $245,502,591 over the last ninety days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

