Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Holdings in Vectren (NYSE:VVC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Vectren (NYSE:VVC) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vectren were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectren by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Vectren in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $58.00 target price on Vectren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

VVC opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,307.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Vectren has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $69.86.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

