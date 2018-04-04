Paloma Partners Management Co Has $261,000 Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,970,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 156,447 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 257,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, VP Kenneth S. Korotkin sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $216,521.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Danny R. Shepherd purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $74,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,276.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,067.73, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.09. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

