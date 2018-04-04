Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 52,897 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,897 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.84, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,760.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 105,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,700,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,288 shares of company stock worth $2,274,950 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments: PCB and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

