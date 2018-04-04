Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 5,834 Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4,317.91, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 49.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,443,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,077 shares of company stock worth $3,781,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/paloma-partners-management-co-takes-280000-position-in-air-lease-corp-al-updated.html.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.