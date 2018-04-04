Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 58,381 Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,061.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 80.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

In related news, EVP Sam Geha sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $363,268.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $774,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,110. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,020.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

