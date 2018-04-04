Paloma Partners Management Co Has $872,000 Stake in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,721,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $82.70 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $27,417.62, a PE ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.52.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $48,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $350,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $3,565,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

