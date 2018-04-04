Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $2,775.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FORCE (FOR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000774 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is digitalpandacoin.org. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

