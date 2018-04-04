Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $60.77. 1,057,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1,846.00, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Papa John’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. research analysts predict that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $107,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of Papa John’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $500,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

