Insider Buying: Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 78,700 Shares of Stock

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 78,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $432,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfp Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Mfp Partners Lp bought 155,753 shares of Papa Murphy’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $853,526.44.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mfp Partners Lp purchased 58,438 shares of Papa Murphy’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $286,930.58.

FRSH stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,697. Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.48, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Papa Murphy’s had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 546,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

