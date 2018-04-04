Paradigm Capital Lowers Imperial Metals (III) Price Target to C$3.10

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Paradigm Capital from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report released on Wednesday. Paradigm Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on III. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from C$2.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.87.

Shares of III stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,063. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$6.39.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 148,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$331,942.19. Insiders have sold 279,002 shares of company stock valued at $622,568 in the last 90 days.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.

