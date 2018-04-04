Park Lawn (PLC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a C$29.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd.

Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.97. 20,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,102. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$17.35 and a twelve month high of C$27.48.

