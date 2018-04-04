Park-Ohio (PKOH) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6221420912932 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. 4,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,060. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.00, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.10 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.02%. sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

