Parker Drilling (PKD) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $0.56

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 581105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Get Parker Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $82.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Parker Drilling had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Parker Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Parker Drilling will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Parker Drilling by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,425 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker Drilling by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Parker Drilling by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/parker-drilling-pkd-reaches-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-0-56.html.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.