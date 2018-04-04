Parker Hannifin (PH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker Hannifin earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2800607740985 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker Hannifin to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Parker Hannifin stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. 822,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22,163.22, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. Parker Hannifin has a 12-month low of $151.17 and a 12-month high of $212.80.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Parker Hannifin’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Parker Hannifin will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $184,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $780,753. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

