ParkerVision (PRKR) Given News Impact Score of 0.02

Headlines about ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ParkerVision earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0823865142629 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PRKR remained flat at $$0.80 on Wednesday. 92,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,602. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.71. ParkerVision has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ParkerVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

ParkerVision, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices.

