Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Williams Capital cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Pattern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,692.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 889.47%.

In related news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Hall purchased 5,000 shares of Pattern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,892.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pattern-energy-group-inc-pegi-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.