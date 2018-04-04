Paychex (PAYX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,127.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,102.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,311 shares of company stock worth $9,826,571. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

