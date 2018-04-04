PayPie Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $59.78 million and $74,262.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00010304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

