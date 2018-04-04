Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($51.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,930 ($55.17) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,900 ($54.74) to GBX 4,100 ($57.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,759.70 ($52.78).

BWY stock remained flat at $GBX 3,049 ($42.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,654 ($37.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,805 ($53.41).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

