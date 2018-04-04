Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Gamma Communications (GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Investec boosted their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 750 ($10.53) to GBX 850 ($11.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($11.37) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.53) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.60 ($10.76).

GAMA opened at GBX 700 ($9.83) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 770 ($10.81).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

