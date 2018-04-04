AO.com’s (LON:AO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

AO.com (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 145 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on shares of AO.com in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AO.com in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) target price on shares of AO.com in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.68) target price on shares of AO.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AO.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.50 ($2.07).

AO.com stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.62) on Monday. AO.com has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.17).

About AO.com

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PC's, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks.

