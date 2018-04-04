Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $328,099.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00023282 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. Peercoin has a market cap of $39.62 million and approximately $328,099.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,929.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.23 or 0.09507620 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033041 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00716724 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034695 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.01892260 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,691,764 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, The Rock Trading, Bit-Z, HitBTC, WEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Coingi. It is not presently possible to buy Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

