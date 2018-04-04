Peerplays Hits One Day Volume of $1,580.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $1,580.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00064103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00698597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00180713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,520,959 coins and its circulating supply is 3,962,373 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is an eSports tournament and wagering platform built on the blockchain that allows users to compete against themselves with no centralized authority. Peerplays allows users to create their own buy-in games, organize and host multiplayer eSports games tournaments and competeing against their peers using various cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

