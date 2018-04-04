Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $154.75 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,100 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Pembina Pipeline worth $154,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 226,004 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 105,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,708.73, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $154.75 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pembina-pipeline-corp-pba-position-trimmed-by-brookfield-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.