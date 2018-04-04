Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Penn National Gaming worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,807,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,288 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2,303.83, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

