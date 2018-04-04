PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of PennantPark Floating Rate worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $507.53, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.56.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 47.64%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $457,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

About PennantPark Floating Rate

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

