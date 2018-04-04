Insider Buying: Pennon Group (PNN) Insider Buys 17,027 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) insider John Parker acquired 17,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 587 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £99,948.49 ($140,298.27).

PNN stock opened at GBX 643.40 ($9.03) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.30).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank cut Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($12.21) to GBX 840 ($11.79) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 860 ($12.07) to GBX 830 ($11.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 749 ($10.51) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($12.49) to GBX 790 ($11.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.69) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 836.27 ($11.74).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

